Dalai Lama prays for Shinzo Abe's recovery

Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama on Saturday prayed for the recovery of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who had announced his decision to resign over health issues. "It is admirable that you (Abe) have considered the greater good of the country and decided to step down from the position of prime minister in order to receive medical attention," the Tibetan spiritual leader said. "I have great respect for your leadership and dedication to the service of others." "I pray that your treatment will be successful," the Dalai Lama said in his message.

Abe, the longest-serving prime minister of Japan, had announced on Friday that he was stepping down because a chronic health problem. Meanwhile, a video of the Dalai Lama will be released on Tibetan Democracy Day on September 2, the Central Tibetan administration (CTA) said.

The 17-minute video titled, 'I admire the spirit of the European Union', encapsulates the Dalai Lama's admiration and interactions with the European Union for over 30 years, beginning in 1988 when he presented the peace plan for Tibet in the European Parliament at Strasbourg, France, it said. "The video is really a celebration of the success of the European Union and its spirit for mutual benefit, harmony, rule of law and respect for democracy and fairness," the CTA said. PTI CORR HMB