Left Menu
Development News Edition

Himachal CM Thakur reviews progress on Atal Tunnel in Rohtang

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday reviewed the progress on the 9-km Atal Tunnel, being constructed at Rs 3,500 crore in Lahaul Spiti's Rohtang to shorten the distance between Manali and Leh. The CM said once completed the Tunnel will provide all-weather connectivity to Leh and forward areas of Ladakh, which remain cut-off for nearly six months from the rest of the country due to heavy snowfall, according to an official spokesperson.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 29-08-2020 20:00 IST | Created: 29-08-2020 19:56 IST
Himachal CM Thakur reviews progress on Atal Tunnel in Rohtang
Thakur said for full all-weather connectivity up to Leh-Ladakh, additional tunnels will have to be built on the Manali-Leh route so that the high passes do not impede the movement due to heavy snowfall. Image Credit: IANS

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday reviewed the progress on the 9-km Atal Tunnel, being constructed at Rs 3,500 crore in Lahaul Spiti's Rohtang to shorten the distance between Manali and Leh. The CM said once completed the Tunnel will provide all-weather connectivity to Leh and forward areas of Ladakh, which remain cut-off for nearly six months from the rest of the country due to heavy snowfall, according to an official spokesperson. This is extremely significant from the defence point of view, he added. Chief Minister said the project will be completed by spending Rs 3,500 crore.

Cutting through the Pir Panjal range, the tunnel has reduced the distance between Manali and Leh by 46 km, he said. Later, presiding over a meeting with senior officers of the Border Road Organisation (BRO), Thakur directed to expeditiously give final touches to the tunnel so that it could be made ready for inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi by September-end. Thakur said the prime minister was showing keen on early completion of the project, which will be not only important from the strategic point of view but also give a boost to tourism in Lahaul-Spiti, creating employment opportunities. Thakur said snow galleries have been built on the approach road to the tunnel from the Manali side and this will ensure all-weather connectivity. He said the bridges on the approach road from the north portal (Lahaul Spiti side) and south portals have also been completed.

Thakur said for full all-weather connectivity up to Leh-Ladakh, additional tunnels will have to be built on the Manali-Leh route so that the high passes do not impede the movement due to heavy snowfall. He said a 13.2-km-long tunnel will have to be built to negotiate the 16,040 feet high Baralacha pass and another 14.78-km-long tunnel will be required at the Lachung La pass at 16,800 feet besides 7.32-km one at Tanglang La pass at 17,480 feet. Thakur said the tunnel has several user-friendly features, including an emergency escape. This will provide an emergency exit in case of an untoward incident, he added.

Chief Engineer (BRO) Brig K P Purshothaman assured the chief minister that the project will be completed in a stipulated time period. He said the tunnel provides a telephone facility on every 150 metres, fire hydrant on every 60 metres, emergency exit on every 500 metres, turning cavern on every 2.2 km, air quality monitoring on every one km, broadcasting system and automatic incident detection system with CCTV cameras on every 250 metres.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 989 spoilers: Zoro helps Sanji in defeating King, Kaido emerges as winner

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles record dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Scientists calculate Earth's Ice Age temperatures and more

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Scientists calculate Earth's Ice Age temperatures and more

France reports 7,379 new COVID-19 cases, infection rate now exponential

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Czech Senate speaker leaves for Taiwan visit, angering China

The head of the Czech Senate travelled to Taiwan on Saturday for a rare trip by a senior foreign official that has angered China, which considers the island a breakaway province ineligible for state-to-state relations.Senate speaker Milos V...

Glad that Delhi Metro has been permitted to resume operations from Sep 7 in phased manner: CM Arvind Kejriwal.

Glad that Delhi Metro has been permitted to resume operations from Sep 7 in a phased manner CM Arvind Kejriwal....

Genelia Deshmukh says she's recovered from COVID-19

Actor Genelia Deshmukh on Saturday revealed that she has recovered from coronavirus after testing positive three weeks ago. Genelia, who is married to actor Riteish Deshmukh, shared the news in a post on Instagram, saying that she was asymp...

Yamuna continues to flow near warning mark; water level likely to recede

The Yamuna was flowing close to the warning mark in Delhi on Saturday, but the water level is expected to recede, officials said. The water level was recorded at 204.14 meters at the Old Railway Bridge at 7 pm. It was 204.23 at 10 am and&#1...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020