Himachal CM Thakur reviews progress on Atal Tunnel in Rohtang

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday reviewed the progress on the 9-km Atal Tunnel, being constructed at Rs 3,500 crore in Lahaul Spiti's Rohtang to shorten the distance between Manali and Leh. The CM said once completed the Tunnel will provide all-weather connectivity to Leh and forward areas of Ladakh, which remain cut-off for nearly six months from the rest of the country due to heavy snowfall, according to an official spokesperson. This is extremely significant from the defence point of view, he added. Chief Minister said the project will be completed by spending Rs 3,500 crore.

Cutting through the Pir Panjal range, the tunnel has reduced the distance between Manali and Leh by 46 km, he said. Later, presiding over a meeting with senior officers of the Border Road Organisation (BRO), Thakur directed to expeditiously give final touches to the tunnel so that it could be made ready for inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi by September-end. Thakur said the prime minister was showing keen on early completion of the project, which will be not only important from the strategic point of view but also give a boost to tourism in Lahaul-Spiti, creating employment opportunities. Thakur said snow galleries have been built on the approach road to the tunnel from the Manali side and this will ensure all-weather connectivity. He said the bridges on the approach road from the north portal (Lahaul Spiti side) and south portals have also been completed.

Thakur said for full all-weather connectivity up to Leh-Ladakh, additional tunnels will have to be built on the Manali-Leh route so that the high passes do not impede the movement due to heavy snowfall. He said a 13.2-km-long tunnel will have to be built to negotiate the 16,040 feet high Baralacha pass and another 14.78-km-long tunnel will be required at the Lachung La pass at 16,800 feet besides 7.32-km one at Tanglang La pass at 17,480 feet. Thakur said the tunnel has several user-friendly features, including an emergency escape. This will provide an emergency exit in case of an untoward incident, he added.

Chief Engineer (BRO) Brig K P Purshothaman assured the chief minister that the project will be completed in a stipulated time period. He said the tunnel provides a telephone facility on every 150 metres, fire hydrant on every 60 metres, emergency exit on every 500 metres, turning cavern on every 2.2 km, air quality monitoring on every one km, broadcasting system and automatic incident detection system with CCTV cameras on every 250 metres.