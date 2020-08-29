Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bihar increases salaries of teachers, librarians by 15% from April next year

Bihar Education Department on Friday announced a 15 per cent hike in the salaries of teachers and librarians starting from April 2021.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 29-08-2020 20:40 IST | Created: 29-08-2020 20:40 IST
Bihar increases salaries of teachers, librarians by 15% from April next year
Teachers and librarians working in educational institutes of Panchayati Raj and urban local bodies (Municipal institutions) will be benefited, as per the state Education Department. Image Credit: ANI

Bihar Education Department on Friday announced a 15 per cent hike in the salaries of teachers and librarians starting from April 2021.

Teachers and librarians working in educational institutes of Panchayati Raj and urban local bodies (Municipal institutions) will be benefited, as per the state Education Department.

The department has issued an order on August 29 regarding the increase of 15 per cent in the basic salary payable on April 1, 2020, in the current salary structure of the above mentioned. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 989 spoilers: Zoro helps Sanji in defeating King, Kaido emerges as winner

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles record dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Scientists calculate Earth's Ice Age temperatures and more

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Scientists calculate Earth's Ice Age temperatures and more

France reports 7,379 new COVID-19 cases, infection rate now exponential

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Raj governor urges migrants to contribute to state's development

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Saturday urged migrants to become partners in the holistic development of the stateHe interacted with migrants living in Britain through a video conference.&#160; Rajasthan is your home. You are all nativ...

BSF detects tunnel along India-Pak border in Jammu

The Border Security Force BSF has detected a tunnel originating from across the border just beneath the Indo-Pak international boundary fence in Jammu, thus foiling attempts of terror groups and drug mafia in Pakistan to sneak into India, o...

Sushant case: Rhea questioned by CBI on second day

Actress Rhea Chakraborty, who is accused of abetting the suicide of her boyfriend and film star Sushant Singh Rajput, was questioned for seven hours by the Central Bureau of Investigation on Saturday. The actress was interrogated by the Cen...

Noida Metro services to resume from Sept 7

Services of the Noida-Greater Noida Metro rail, which were shut down five months ago amid the COVID-19 outbreak, will resume from September 7, officials said on Saturday.&#160; The decision comes after the Union Home Ministry issued guidel...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020