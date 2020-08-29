Delhi Metro to resume services from Sep 7 in calibrated manner: DMRC
Further details on the metro's functioning and its usage by the general public will be shared once a detailed SOP is issued by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs in the next few days, the officials said. The DMRC had last week said that the DMRC shall be prepared to resume operations whenever directed by the government..PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-08-2020 20:42 IST | Created: 29-08-2020 20:40 IST
After being closed since March 22 in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, Delhi Metro has received the nod from authorities to resume services from September 7 in a "calibrated manner", officials said on Saturday. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted that he was "glad" the metro services will resume operations in a phased manner.
"As per the latest guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs under Unlock-4, the Delhi Metro will be resuming its services for the public from September 7 onwards in a calibrated manner," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said in a statement. Further details on the metro's functioning and its usage by the general public will be shared once a detailed SOP is issued by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs in the next few days, the officials said.
The DMRC had last week said that the DMRC shall be prepared to resume operations whenever directed by the government.
ALSO READ
So far 750 COVID-19 patients have received plasma therapy in Delhi, says CM Arvind Kejriwal in his Independence Day speech.
We will bring Delhi's economy back on track; efforts are beng made for this: CM Arvind Kejriwal.
COVID-19: Will not open schools in Delhi unless we are fully convinced, says Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
Arvind Kejriwal remembers Bhagat Singh, Mahatma Gandhi, others on Independence Day
COVID-19: Will not open schools in Delhi unless we are fully convinced, says Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.