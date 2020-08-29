J&K: 2 cops caught on camera taking bribe, suspended

Two traffic policemen in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district were placed under suspension after a video showing them taking bribe from a driver went viral on social media, officials said on Saturday. Head Constable Ashwani Kumar and Selection Grade Constable Roop Lal were identified on the basis of the video clip and subsequently placed under suspension with immediate effect, the officials said

Citing the order issued by Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic), rural Jammu, Mohan Lal Kaith, they said the department viewed the action of the two policemen as “highly objectionable” and a departmental inquiry has been ordered into the matter. Deputy Superintendent of police (Traffic), Samba-Kathua has been appointed as the inquiry officer and was directed to submit his findings within three days, the officials said

The video shows the two policemen stopping a vehicle on the roadside after an apparent chase and allegedly taking money from the driver before leaving the spot.