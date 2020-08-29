Left Menu
Development News Edition

J&K: 2 cops caught on camera taking bribe, suspended

Deputy Superintendent of police (Traffic), Samba-Kathua has been appointed as the inquiry officer and was directed to submit his findings within three days, the officials said The video shows the two policemen stopping a vehicle on the roadside after an apparent chase and allegedly taking money from the driver before leaving the spot.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 29-08-2020 21:19 IST | Created: 29-08-2020 21:19 IST
J&K: 2 cops caught on camera taking bribe, suspended

Two traffic policemen in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district were placed under suspension after a video showing them taking bribe from a driver went viral on social media, officials said on Saturday. Head Constable Ashwani Kumar and Selection Grade Constable Roop Lal were identified on the basis of the video clip and subsequently placed under suspension with immediate effect, the officials said

Citing the order issued by Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic), rural Jammu, Mohan Lal Kaith, they said the department viewed the action of the two policemen as “highly objectionable” and a departmental inquiry has been ordered into the matter. Deputy Superintendent of police (Traffic), Samba-Kathua has been appointed as the inquiry officer and was directed to submit his findings within three days, the officials said

The video shows the two policemen stopping a vehicle on the roadside after an apparent chase and allegedly taking money from the driver before leaving the spot.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 989 spoilers: Zoro helps Sanji in defeating King, Kaido emerges as winner

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles record dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Scientists calculate Earth's Ice Age temperatures and more

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Scientists calculate Earth's Ice Age temperatures and more

France reports 7,379 new COVID-19 cases, infection rate now exponential

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Govt allows sports gathering of up to 100 people from September 21

The Union Home Ministry on Saturday decided to allow sports gathering of up to 100 people with effect from September 21 in its Unlock-4 guidelines related to the COVID-19 pandemic. In the new set of guidelines, the ministry lifted the total...

Chennithala takes a dig at LDF govt over collapse of beams of under construction bridge

Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala on Saturday took a dig at the ruling CPI-M over the collapse of beams of an under construction bridge as part of a bypass development at Mahe and claimed the project was inc...

COVID-19 in Strait Island: Tribal affairs ministry in regular touch with administration in Andamans

Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda on Saturday said his ministry was in regular touch with the administration in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, where 10 members of the dwindling Great Andamanese tribe tested positive for the coronavirus rece...

CM Adityanath asks officials to increase daily COVID tests to 1,50,000

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday asked state government officials to increase the number of COVID tests from 1,48,000 to 1,50,000 daily. At the meeting, the chief minister also asked officials to have regular communi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020