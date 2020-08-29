DCW rescues 20-yr-old woman from sex racket

Left Menu
She accepted that she, along with the main accused, were involved in a prostitution racket operating from the house, it added. The 20-year-old woman who had called the DCW for help was rescued and all other people present on the spot were taken to the police station, the panel said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-08-2020 21:57 IST
The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) rescued a 20-year-old woman from Rohini, who was allegedly lured into a sex racket, on the pretext of being given a high-paying job. The woman had called the commission's ‘181’ helpline number and she had informed that one of her old acquaintances had pushed her into prostitution after luring her by promising a high-paying job, the DCW said.

He had told her that he could help her earn easy money in a "shortcut" manner, the commission said. The woman agreed and went with him to a house in Rohini’s Sector-6 on August 25. Upon reaching there, she was allegedly told to engage in prostitution with several clients visiting the house on a daily basis, the DCW said. She was told that she would be paid Rs 1,000 per client. When the woman protested, she was threatened, beaten up and locked inside the house, it added.

On receiving the complaint, DCW Chief Swati Maliwal and member Kiran Negi constituted a team for the rescue operation. The team reached the address along with police and found that there were three women and some men inside the house apart from the main accused, the panel said. The main accused was found inside a room in an objectional position with another woman and the moment, he saw the team, he ran away from the backdoor of the house. His partner also tried to escape but the team caught her, the DCW said. She accepted that she, along with the main accused, were involved in a prostitution racket operating from the house, it added.

The 20-year-old woman who had called the DCW for help was rescued and all other people present on the spot were taken to the police station, the panel said. The woman, in her statement, informed that several men used to come to the house. She also stated that she was threatened and beaten up whenever she protested, the panel said.

The main accused is still absconding and police are trying to nab him. The woman was taken for medical examination after her statement was recorded and is safe, the DCW said. A senior police officer said a case was registered in this regard and three people have been arrested "We received a complaint after which a police team was sent to the spot but the matter is underway investigation," he added..

