Left Menu
Development News Edition

CM Jai Ram Thakur lays foundation stones of Rs 64 crore development projects in Manali

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur laid foundation stones of developmental projects worth about Rs 64 crore for the Manali area of Kullu district during his one day tour to this area on Saturday.

ANI | Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 29-08-2020 23:14 IST | Created: 29-08-2020 23:12 IST
CM Jai Ram Thakur lays foundation stones of Rs 64 crore development projects in Manali
Thakur dedicated 85-metre-long bridge over Beas river at 17 miles constructed at cost of Rs 9.09 crore under National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) and Rs 4.95 crore police station building in Manali. Image Credit: ANI

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur laid foundation stones of developmental projects worth about Rs 64 crore for the Manali area of Kullu district during his one day tour to this area on Saturday. While addressing the gathering on the occasion at Manali, the Chief Minister said that all the developmental projects, foundation stones of which were laid by him today would be completed within the stipulated time period.

He said that the State Government was well aware of the importance of Manali town and thus has accorded top priority to the development of the town. He said that efforts were being made to provide better facilities in the town to facilitate the tourists visiting the area. Thakur dedicated 85-metre-long bridge over Beas river at 17 miles constructed at cost of Rs 9.09 crore under National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) and Rs 4.95 crore police station building in Manali.

The Chief Minister laid foundation stones of Rs 16.93 crore upgradation of Ramshila NH-03 to Bekhali, Jindour, Byasar road to be constructed under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), Rs 19.71 crore upgradation of Raison Shirar, Shillihar road to be built under PMGSY, Rs 7 crore additional accommodation at Circuit House Manali, Rs 4.60 crore improvement of Water Supply Scheme Old Manali (Manu Naggar), Rs 89 lakh improvement of Water Supply Scheme Baga, Raison and Raison Bihal in Kullu Tehsil and Rs 61 lakh retrofitting of Water Supply Scheme Sharan, Kalonti and Mahili in Kullu Tehsil. The Chief Minister said that work on all the developmental projects being executed in the area would be expedited, to avoid price escalation and also to provide benefits of these projects.

Thakur also visited a tunnel in Lahaul-Spiti and held a meeting with officials at Sissu about its completion. He said this tunnel is very important from a strategic point of view as well as for tourism. The tunnel, named after former Prime Minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee, will significantly reduce the distance between Manali and Leh by nearly 45 kilometres and drive time by around seven hours. It will also save crores of rupees in transport costs in the long run. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 989 spoilers: Zoro helps Sanji in defeating King, Kaido emerges as winner

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles record dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Scientists calculate Earth's Ice Age temperatures and more

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Scientists calculate Earth's Ice Age temperatures and more

France reports 7,379 new COVID-19 cases, infection rate now exponential

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Berlin police arrest 300, disband protest against coronavirus curbs

Berlin police broke up a mass protest against coronavirus curbs on Saturday and arrested 300 in the German capital after demonstrators failed to keep their distance and wear masks as instructed.Around 38,000 protesters gathered for events a...

NMRC to resume metro services from Sept 7 in calibrated manner

Noida Metro Rail Corporation NMRC on Saturday said it will resume metro services in a calibrated manner from September 7. The announcement was made after the Home Ministry released Unlock 4 guidelines.As per the latest guidelines issued by ...

Cycling-Tour's COVID-19 exclusion rules toughened on odd race day one

French health authorities introduced stricter regulations for exclusions from the Tour de France in the event of coronavirus cases, hours before the race began in unusual conditions on Saturday. The governments interministerial crisis commi...

Tamil Nadu reports 6,352 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 4,15,590

Tamil Nadu has reported 6,352 new COVID-19 cases and 87 deaths on Saturday, according to the state Health Department. The total number of coronavirus cases stands at 4,15,590 in the state.Of which, there are 2,726 active cases, 7,137 deaths...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020