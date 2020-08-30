One terrorist killed, policeman dies in encounter in Srinagar

One terrorist was killed and one policeman lost his life in an encounter that broke out between security forces and ultras who fired at a naka party of the forces in Srinagar late on Saturday police said. According to the Kashmir Zone police, Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Babu Ram lost his life in the encounter which began after terrorists opened fire at a joint naka of police and the Central Reserve Police Force at Pantha Chowk area.

Following this joint parties of the police and CRPF cordoned off the area and began a search operation. During the search, terrorists again opened fire upon the search parties, leading to an encounter, according to the police.

The encounter is ongoing and further details are awaited. (ANI)