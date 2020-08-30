Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mayawati welcomes Unlock-4 guidelines, says will help people during COVID-19

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Sunday welcomed the guidelines rolled out by the Union Home Affairs Ministry on Unlock-4, which will come into effect from September 1, and said that "this will stop politics being done under the veil of COVID-19 and help people during these trying times."

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 30-08-2020 10:48 IST | Created: 30-08-2020 10:48 IST
Mayawati welcomes Unlock-4 guidelines, says will help people during COVID-19
Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati. [File Photo]. Image Credit: ANI

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Sunday welcomed the guidelines rolled out by the Union Home Affairs Ministry on Unlock-4, which will come into effect from September 1, and said that "this will stop politics being done under the veil of COVID-19 and help people during these trying times." "The general guidelines rolled out by the Union Home Ministry over lockdown/unlock for all the states is a welcome move and was demanded by the BSP in the past. This will stop politics being done under the veil of COVID-19 and help people during these trying times," she tweeted.

Home Ministry had yesterday issued new guidelines for opening up of more activities in areas outside the containment zones. In Unlock-4, the process of phased re-opening of activities has been extended further. The metro rail will be allowed to operate with effect from September 7 in a graded manner, by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Ministry of Railways in consultation with Home Ministry. Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) in this regard will be issued by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

Social, academic, sports, entertainment, cultural, religious, political functions and other congregations will be permitted with a ceiling of 100 persons, from September 21. However, such limited gatherings can be held with the mandatory wearing of face masks, social distancing, provision for thermal scanning and hand wash or sanitizer. Open-air theatres will be permitted to open with effect from September 21. Home Ministry said, after extensive consultation with States and Union Territories, it has been decided that Schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutions will continue to remain closed for students and regular class activity up to September 30. Online or distance learning shall continue to be permitted and shall be encouraged.

The lockdown will continue to be implemented strictly in the containment zones till September 30. All activities shall be permitted outside containment zones, except cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres excluding open-air theatre and similar places and international air travel of passengers, except as permitted by Home Ministry. (ANI)

TRENDING

Artificial intelligence accurately identifies infants with low risk of serious bacterial infection: Study

Autistic people's nerve cells differ before birth, study finds

Huawei Watch GT2 Pro leaked renders show circular dial, two buttons

NASA picks five new mission concept studies to study space environments

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Nick Robinson to star opposite Margaret Qualley in Netflix series 'Maid'

Love, Simon star Nick Robinson has been cast as the male lead in Netflixs upcoming dramedy series Maid, fronted by Once Upon a Time in Hollywood breakout Margaret Qualley. The project reunites Robinson and Qualley after Rashid Johnsons HBO ...

GAIL looks at petchem, renewables for growth

State-owned GAIL India Ltd is eyeing expansion in petrochemicals, specialty chemicals and renewables to supplement growth in its core business of natural gas marketing and transportation, its chairman Manoj Jain has said. The nations larges...

Katie Dippold to pen new 'Haunted Mansion' movie for Disney

Ghostbusters writer Katie Dippold has been tapped to write a new Haunted Mansion live-action movie for Disney. The forthcoming flick will be based on its 51-year-old Disneyland theme park ride, cited Variety.Moreover, it will be produced by...

Streets deserted in Madurai, Rameshwaram as TN observes lockdown

The streets in Tamil Nadus Madurai and Rameswaram wore a deserted look today morning as the state observed a complete lockdown in view of the COVID-19 pandemic on Sunday. People remained indoors, vehicles stayed off the roads and shops cont...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020