Mortal remains of Sepoy Prashant Sharma consigned to flames with full military honours

The mortal remains of Sepoy Prashant Sharma who was killed in a gunfight with militants in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir were consigned to flames with full military honours here on Sunday, officials said. The jawan's body was brought to his home town earlier in the day and was given the guard of honour.

Union minister Sanjeev Balyan, Uttar Pradesh ministers Suresh Rana and Kapil Aggarwal and senior officials, along with hundreds of people, bid adieu to the soldier. Sharma, 23, had received injuries during the gunfight with militants in Zadoora village in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Saturday. He was rushed to 92 Base Hospital in Srinagar where he succumbed.

Three Hizbul Mujahideen militants were also killed in the encounter. Sharma had joined the 26 Mechanised Infantry Battalion of the Army on November 21, 2016. He was serving with the 50 Rashtriya Rifles Battalion. He belonged to Khanjapur village in Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh and is survived by his parents.

Sharma’s marriage was fixed on December 6, according to his father Shish Pal..