Left Menu
Development News Edition

Two suspected members of banned Khalistan Zindabad Force terror group arrested

The two had allegedly raised a 'Khalistan' flag on the terrace of the deputy commissioner's office in Punjab's Moga district on the eve of Independence Day and also tore an Indian flag on its premises, a senior police officer said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-08-2020 18:15 IST | Created: 30-08-2020 18:11 IST
Two suspected members of banned Khalistan Zindabad Force terror group arrested
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi Police has arrested two suspected members of banned terrorist outfit Khalistan Zindabad Force from the national capital, officials said on Sunday. They have been identified as Inderjeet Singh Gill (31) and Jaspal Singh (27), both residents of Moga district in Punjab. They were wanted in a sedition case registered at Moga, police said. The two had allegedly raised a 'Khalistan' flag on the terrace of the deputy commissioner's office in Punjab's Moga district on the eve of Independence Day and also tore an Indian flag on its premises, a senior police officer said. On Saturday, police received information that two members of the Khalistan Zindabad Force would be coming to Delhi to "commit some anti-national activities on the directions of their foreign based commanders", the officer said. Following the information, a trap was laid near a temple on the GT Karnal Road. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav said that "around 6.30 pm, two persons were seen standing near the Sani Mandir bus stand". "When police were approaching them, they started moving towards a service road coming from the Singhu border, however, they were apprehended after a short chase," he said. During interrogation, it was learnt that Gill used to work as a driver. On August 8, Jagga, a relative of his, persuaded him to watch a banned online channel 'Sikhs For Justice' on a video hosting platform and asked him to vote for 'Khalistan' on a Whatsapp link to be sent by them and become its member, Yadav said. Gill subscribed to the channel and started watching it, the DCP said. On August 9, he received a Whatsapp link where he cast his vote for 'Khalistan'. Gill said that a person called Rana from the US and another person gave lectures on the channel which were "anti-India" and also asked Sikh youths to build a 'Khalistan', wave the 'Khalistan' flag and tear the Indian flag on August 14, 15 and 16, he said. Rana had declared a reward of USD 2,500 for waving the the 'Khalista'n flag and for tearing the Indian flag at Moga and a reward of USD 1,25,000 for doing the same on the Red Fort and other historical buildings, Yadav said. He said in the early hours of August 14, Gill, along with Jaspal Singh and Akashdeep Singh, went to the deputy commissioner's office. Gill and Jaspal Singh went to the terrace and hoisted the 'Khalistan' flag, the DCP said. Thereafter, they lowered the Indian flag and tore it into pieces. Akashdeep Singh, who was standing outside the deputy commissioner's office, was making a video, Yadav said. They conveyed it to Rana on Whatsapp and sent all the videos to him, police said. After a couple of days, Akashdeep Singh was arrested by the Moga Police. Gill and Jaspal Singh were on the run since then. They were planning to go to Nepal and reach Pakistan for training, but were apprehended, police said

The Punjab Police has been informed about the matter.

TRENDING

Artificial intelligence accurately identifies infants with low risk of serious bacterial infection: Study

Autistic people's nerve cells differ before birth, study finds

Huawei Watch GT2 Pro leaked renders show circular dial, two buttons

NASA picks five new mission concept studies to study space environments

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. coronavirus cases approach 6 million as Midwest, schools face outbreaks

U.S. cases of the novel coronavirus were approaching 6 million on Sunday as many Midwest states reported increasing infections, according to a Reuters tally.Iowa, North Dakota, South Dakota and Minnesota have recently reported record one-da...

Robert Lewandowski is Germany's 'footballer of the year'

Polish forward Robert Lewandowski has been voted Germanys footballer of the year for helping Bayern Munich to a Champions League, Bundesliga and German Cup treble. Kicker magazine announced Sunday that Lewandowski received 276 votes in a po...

Narasimha Rao govt was successful in maintaining good relations with neighbours: Tharoor

The P V Narasimha Rao government was successful in maintaining good relations with neighbouring countries through reasonable, conciliatory and accommodative approach while the present BJP dispensation has failed in the area, Congress MP Sha...

Wisconsin lieutenant governor says state does not need a visit from President Trump

Wisconsins Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes said on Sunday the state does not need a visit from President Donald Trump, after his incendiary remarks on the racial protests in the city of Kenosha. Trump, who has taken a hard stance against...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020