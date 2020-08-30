Delhi Fire Services to train hotel, restaurant staffers on fire safety measures

As hotels and restaurants reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Delhi Fire Services is planning to organise a massive online-cum-practical training session for hotel staffers in the national capital to educate them about the need to have adequate fire safety measures in place, officials said on Sunday. The training session will start in September.

While the online seminars will be free of cost for all, staffers of the hotels and restaurants concerned will need to pay registration fees of Rs 1,000, they said. “As hotels and restaurants, which had been shut for the last couple of months due to the pandemic situation, reopen now, we are planning to organise an online-cum-practical training session for the staffers of hotels and restaurants,” Atul Garg, director, Delhi Fire Services said.

A senior fire official said people incurred losses as hotels and restaurants were shut for long, but now they are looking at reviving the business. The owners, however, should ensure that fire-fighting systems are working properly at their outlets. "We are currently in talks with representatives of hotels and restaurants across Delhi about the training session. We are in the process of preparing a checklist in this regard. On Saturday, we held a webinar on hotel safety with fire safety personnel and other authorities concerned," he said.

A training course is also being designed in this regard at Fire Safety Management Academy, Rohini where Delhi Fire Services personnel will be training the staffers of hotels and restaurants. Citing the 2019 fire incident in which at least 17 people died after a massive fire swept through a hotel in central Delhi’s Karol Bagh, the fire officer said the training session will educate the hotel staffers about various crucial aspects of fire safety.

Talking about the training session, he said it will focus on how hotel staffers should operate fire-fighting systems, identify hazardous spots in their premises, and how they being the first responders should alert the fire brigade and police and subsequently the firm owners as per protocol. But before help arrives, the staffers should know the necessary steps to be taken, the officer added.

