Raging floodwater washes away bridge in MP

Overflowing Wainganga river on Sunday washed away the bridge built over it just a month ago under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) near Sunwara village in Seoni district of Madhya Pradesh, officials said. About 150-metre-long bridge was built on Barabaspur Harduli- Sunwarafor road, some 60 kms away from the district headquarters, with the cost of Rs 3 crore, officials said, adding it was yet to be inaugurated.

Waingana river, a key tributary of the Godavari river, originates from Seoni district and also flows in Maharashtra. District Collector Dr Fating Rahul Haridas said the incident will be probed.

"Construction of the bridge had started two years ago and was completed in the last month," he said. Meanwhile, some villagers claimed that the Wainganga river was flowing 10 feet above the bridge at the time of the incident.

They said some pillars of the bridge stood firm. District officials said the bridge was built by a Bhopal-based company.