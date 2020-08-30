Left Menu
67 deaths, 6,233 fresh virus cases in UP

So far, the infection has claimed 3,423 lives in the state with the fatality rate hovering around 1.51 per cent, Additional Chief Secretary (Medical and Health) Amit Mohan Prasad told reporters.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 30-08-2020 19:37 IST | Created: 30-08-2020 19:33 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Sixty-seven more people died from coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday while the state registered a record daily spike of 6,233 cases, pushing its COVID-19 tally 2,25,632. The previous highest single day rise of 5,898 cases was reported on August 26. So far, the infection has claimed 3,423 lives in the state with the fatality rate hovering around 1.51 per cent, Additional Chief Secretary (Medical and Health) Amit Mohan Prasad told reporters. According to a government bulletin, of the 6,233 fresh cases, Lucknow reported 999 infections. The state capital was followed by Allahabad with 320 cases while 300 infections were detected in Kanpur. The other districts, where fresh cases in excess of 100 were reported are Varanasi (198), Saharanpur (191), Aligarh (187), Ghaziabad (180), Moradabad (157), Bareilly (151), Barabanki (143), Meerut (137), Gorakhpur (128), Muzaffarnagar (127), Lakhimpur Khiri (121), Azamgarh (110), Gautam Buddh Nagar (107) and Ayodhya (105) The highest 11 deaths took place in Kanpur, followed by Lucknow and Allahabad, where eight patients each died due to COVID-19. Four patients died in Gorakhpur while three succumbed to the disease in Deoria, the bulletin said. The number of active cases in the state is 54,666, Prasad said, adding that 1,67,543 patients have recovered from the disease. He said the recovery rate in the state stood at 74.25 per cent. Prasad said on Saturday, over 1.39 lakh samples were tested in the state. So far, over 54.90 lakh samples have been tested in the state, he added. "The positivity rate of the state in the month of August is 4.7 per cent. High positivity rate has been observed in districts of Kanpur, Gorakhpur, Lucknow, Maharajganj, Deoria and Kushinagar," he said, adding that low positivity rate was witnessed in Baghpat, Mahoba, Hathras, Sambhal and Hamirpur.

