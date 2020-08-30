Hit by lockdown, 2 bizmen start stealing two-wheelers; held

Just few months ago they were working hard to expand their businesses, but the financial crisis triggered by COVID-19 outbreak has landed two budding businessmen on the wrong side of the law. On Saturday, Nagpur police arrested Monish Dadlani (27) and Vivek Sevak Gumnani (22) and recovered 10 stolen two-wheelers worth over Rs 3 lakh from their possession, Sadar police station inspector Mahesh Bansode said on Sunday.

The duo started stealing two-wheelers after their businesses went bust due to lockdowns and they struggled to pay back their loans, he said. While Dadlani owned a cloth manufacturing unit, Gumnani used to arrange tours.