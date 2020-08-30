Left Menu
2,154 new COVID-19 cases in Kerala

As many as 2,154 new active cases of COVID-19 and 1766 recoveries were reported in Kerala on Sunday, taking the total number of active cases to 23,658 in the state, Health Minister KK Shailaja said.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 30-08-2020 21:20 IST | Created: 30-08-2020 21:20 IST
2,154 new COVID-19 cases in Kerala
Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

As many as 2,154 new active cases of COVID-19 and 1766 recoveries were reported in Kerala on Sunday, taking the total number of active cases to 23,658 in the state, Health Minister KK Shailaja said. "Kerala on Sunday, reported 2,154 new active cases of Covid-19, while 1,766 patients have recovered. Seven recent deaths have been confirmed today due to Covid, taking the death toll in the State to 287. Total of 49,849 people have been recovered from Covid so far in the state," KK Shailaja said.

"Of those diagnosed today, 1,962 were cases of local transmission and the source of infection in 174 cases were unknown," she added. Out of the new positive cases 310 have been detected in Thiruvananthapuram, 304 from Kozhikode, 231 in Ernakulam, 223 from Kottayam, 195 in Malappuram, 159 from Kasaragod, 151 each in Kollam and Thrissur, 133 from Pathanamthitta, 112 in Kannur, 92 from Alappuzha, 45 in Palakkad, 35 from Idukki and 13 in Wayanad.

She said, "A total of 1,99,468 people are under quarantine in the state, 1,79,982 under observation in-home or institutional quarantine centres and 19,486 in hospitals. 2,378 persons were admitted to the hospital today." "There are 14 new hotspots today while 18 places have been excluded. Currently, there are 586 hotspots in Kerala," added Shailaja. (ANI)

