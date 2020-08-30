Left Menu
Goods train derails near Mathura

Rail traffic on the Mathura-Delhi route was disrupted as four wagons of a goods train derailed between Vrindaban Road and Ajhai railway stations here on Sunday, officials said. According to Northern Central Railway’s Agra Divisional Commercial Manager (DCM) S K Srivastav, the Ghaziabad-bound train was coming from Chhattisgarh’s Bhilai and its wagons derailed around 10 am. The DCM late in the evening said the traffic on the rail line will be restored shortly.

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 30-08-2020 21:54 IST | Created: 30-08-2020 21:54 IST
Rail traffic on the Mathura-Delhi route was disrupted as four wagons of a goods train derailed between Vrindaban Road and Ajhai railway stations here on Sunday, officials said. According to Northern Central Railway’s Agra Divisional Commercial Manager (DCM) S K Srivastav, the Ghaziabad-bound train was coming from Chhattisgarh’s Bhilai and its wagons derailed around 10 am.

The DCM late in the evening said the traffic on the rail line will be restored shortly. Meanwhile, passenger trains have been diverted to the Aligarh route, he said.

Iron bar-laden wagons have also disturbed an overhead electrification line as a few polls were damaged due to the impact, he added. North Central Railway’s Chief Public Relations Officer Ajit Kumar earlier in the day said at this state, it is difficult to tell the cause of the incident.

He said an inquiry will be conducted by railway officials to ascertain the reason behind it. The official said an operation to clear the rail line is under way under the guidance of senior officers of the department..

