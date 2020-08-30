Three wildlife smugglers arrested in UP's Baghpat

Three wildlife smugglers were arrested here on Sunday by a joint team of police and forest officials. Baraut police station SHO Ajay Sharma said acting on a tip-off, a joint team of police and forest officials arrested three persons --- Navin, Tushar and Virendra. An elephant tusk among other things was recovered from the arrested persons, he said. Police said a case has been registered against the trio under the Wildlife Conservation Act. Forest officials said the cost of the seized items is yet to be ascertained.