List of stations where Metro services to be restored being prepared: Kailash Gahlot

A list of stations where travel services are being restored is being prepared and will be made public soon, he said. All the passengers arriving at metro stations will be thermally screened and wearing face cover will be mandatory, he said, adding those violating the norms will be fined.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-08-2020 22:34 IST | Created: 30-08-2020 22:34 IST
Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot Sunday said a list of Metro stations where travel services are being restored is being prepared and will be made public soon. He said Metro services will resume in the city from September 7 with all COVID-19-appropriate measures in place including the use of only smartcard ticketing and deployment of Civil Defence volunteers for ensuring adherence to safety norms.

A detailed Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for safe operations of Metro services will be issued in the next few days after a meeting between officers of the Transport Department and the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), he said. A list of stations where travel services are being restored is being prepared and will be made public soon, he said.

All the passengers arriving at metro stations will be thermally screened and wearing face cover will be mandatory, he said, adding those violating the norms will be fined. "I am glad that after a long wait, people of Delhi will be able to travel by metro once again. We will ensure COVID-19 protocols -- social distancing, thermal screening, smartcard-based ticketing -- are strictly followed," he said in a statement. Delhi Metro services were suspended on March 22 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Union Ministry of Home Affairs issued Unlock 4 guidelines on Saturday, permitting Metro rail operations from September 7 in a graded manner. “For the time being, no tokens will be issued to passengers due to a high risk of virus spreading through it. There will be a system of purchasing smartcards at every station and passengers will be able to travel only with smartcards," Gahlot said.

He said digital methods for recharging smartcards will be enabled for ensuring a contactless travel experience. All measures will be taken to ensure the mandatory social distance norm of one meter between passengers in trains is followed, and seats will be marked accordingly, the transport minister said.

"Besides Delhi Metro personnel, Civil Defence volunteers will also be deployed to ensure that the stations do not get crowded," he said. Hand sanitisers will be made available at every station, he said, adding wearing a mask will be mandatory, and passengers violating these rules will be fined by DMRC and security officials, he said.

Air-condition in coaches will be operated as per new guidelines so that there is a constant flow of fresh air in the train, he said..

