The Mizoram government has installed micro PCR machines in 10 districts for testing of 16 diseases, including COVID-19, according to state Health Minister Dr R Lalthangliana. The micro PCR machines have been installed in 10 out of the 11 districts of the state. He said that efforts are on to resolve the shortage of Covid Care Centres (CCC) and Dedicated COVID Health Centres (DCHC) to treat people, who are infected by Covid-19.

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 31-08-2020 09:29 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 09:29 IST
Micro PCR machines installed in 10 Mizoram districts

The Mizoram government has installed micro PCR machines in 10 districts for testing of 16 diseases, including COVID-19, according to state Health Minister Dr R Lalthangliana. The newly installed Truelab Quattro Real-Time Quantitative micro PCR machines would be operational from this week, the minister said on Sunday.

The machines would benefit the people especially those living in remote areas, Lalthangliana said, adding that 100- 200 samples could be tested in a day with the help of a micro PCR machine. The micro PCR machines have been installed in 10 out of the 11 districts of the state.

He said that efforts are on to resolve the shortage of Covid Care Centres (CCC) and Dedicated COVID Health Centres (DCHC) to treat people, who are infected by Covid-19. Currently, Mizoram has two Covid-19 testing laboratories - one at Zoram Medical College (ZMC), which is equipped with RT-PCR machines and another at Lunglei civil hospital where TrueNat machine is used.

Mizoram till Sunday has reported 1,008 COVID-19 cases. PTI COR RG RG

