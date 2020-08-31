Teenager found dead in Banda

A teenage girl's mutilated body was found in a drain in Manchahar village of the district, police said on Monday

Efforts are being made to identify the girl

Inspector-in-charge (SHO) of Tindwari police station, Neeraj Kumar Singh, said "a mutilated body of an unidentified 14-15 year old girl was found from Usra drain on Sunday." The body has been sent for postmortem, he said, adding the girl was killed at least a month ago.