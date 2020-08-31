Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Monday. 12:53 p.m.

COVID-19 tally in Odisha rises to 1,03,536, with 2,602 new cases; 10 more fatalities push death toll to 492: Official. 12:49 p.m.

Treat doctors losing lives in COVID fight at par with martyrs of armed forces: IMA to PM. 11:47 a.m.

Andaman & Nicobar Islands COVID tally rises to 3,104. 11:23 a.m.

Pakistan reports 213 new cases of coronavirus, taking the total number of infections in the country to 295,849, the health ministry said. 11:11 a.m.

Biggest one-day spike of 157 COVID-19 cases in Arunachal Pradesh takes tally to 4,034. 11:01 a.m.

Mizoram's COVID-19 tally rises to 1,011. 10:27 a.m.

Telangana reports 1,873 new COVID-19 cases; 9 deaths take toll to 827. 9:59 p.m.

78,512 new cases, 971 fatalities take India's COVID-19 tally to 36,21,245, death toll to 64,469: Government. 9:33 a.m.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was admitted to the AIIMS on August 18 for post-COVID care, was discharged on Monday morning. 7:35 a.m.

Singapore's largest Indian origin hypermarket, Mustafa Centre, says it will send home its foreign workers, mostly Indian nationals, whose work passes have expired, as its business has been hard hit by the Covid-19 pandemic..