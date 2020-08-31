VBA, Warkaris protest, seek reopening of Pandhapur temple

Several Warkaris and members of the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi launched a protest on Monday demanding reopening of the famous temple of Lord Vitthal in Pandharpur town of Maharashtra's Solapur district. The protesters gathered near the temple, which has been shut due to the coronavirus-induced restrictions, and demanded that it be opened for devotees.

The Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA), led by Prakash Ambedkar, has supported the demand of the Vishwa Warkari Sena, an outfit of devotees of Lord Vitthal, to reopen the temple. The police have put barricades on roads leading to the temple to stop the protesters.

The Vishwa Warkari Sena had given a memorandum to the Solapur district administration demanding that all temples be reopened in Maharashtra. Ambedkar was on Monday seen asking the protesters to maintain social distancing and keep calm.

"We are waiting for a response from the district collector," said Ambedkar. To a question on protesters gathering in a large number and there being no social distancing, he said it is the sentiments of people that have brought them to Pandharpur.

Solapur's Additional Superintendent of Police Atul Zende on Sunday said in view of the agitation, they have barricaded roads leading to Pandharpur and the temple. He said 400 police personnel have been deployed and nakabadi checking is underway.