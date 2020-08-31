COVID-19: Centre staff make preparations for JEE Main in Ranchi, Jharkhand

Staff made preparations to ensure the necessary COVID protection protocols for conducting Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2020 from September 1 to 6 at an exam centre in Ranchi, Jharkhand. The centre staff ensured measures such as maintaining social distancing norms, use of hand sanitisers and thermal screening.

The centre staff also made white marks on the paths outside the exam centres to ensure that students maintain social distancing at all times. Posters were put across the centre listing health measures such as washing hands, use of masks, and social distancing.

Earlier on Thursday, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said that the safety and future of the students were the topmost priority with regard to the conduct of the JEE and NEET amid the COVID-19 pandemic. He said several steps including the increase in the number of exam centres had been taken. The National Testing Agency is scheduled to conduct the NEET on September 13 and JEE between September 1 and 6. (ANI)