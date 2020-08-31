Ajay Chautala named as president of JJP

Jannanayak Janta Party (JJP) founder and former MP Ajay Singh Chautala was on Monday chosen as president of the party. The decision was taken at the national executive meeting of the party held in Panchkula.

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, who is son of Ajay Chautala, extended him his best wishes. "Founder of party and former MP Ajay Singh Chautala has been made national president of Jannanayak Janta Party at the party' s national executive held in Panchkula. I extended him best wishes on behalf of the organisation and party workers," Dushyant Chautala said in a tweet.

Ajay Singh Chautala extended his thanks to party workers and said in a tweet that he will take party workers along in the responsibility given to him and work to strengthen the party. (ANI)