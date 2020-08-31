Scheduled Tribes' panel chairperson post lying vacant for 6 months

Six months after the then chairperson of the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) completed his term, the government is yet to fill up the position in the constitutional body which investigates complaints relating to deprivation of the rights of tribals. The post of vice-chairperson and three members are also lying vacant. Officials said the delay in appointments can be attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The chairperson, vice-chairperson and members of the commission are appointed by the President for three years from the date of assumption of charge. The chairperson has the rank of Union Cabinet minister and the vice-chairperson that of a Minister of State. Members have the ranks of a secretary to the Government of India.

Nand Kumar Sai completed his tenure as the NCST chairman on February 27 The post of vice-chairperson has been lying vacant since July last year following the appointment of then vice-chairperson Anusuiya Uikey as the Chhattisgarh governor. Members Hari Krishna Damor and Harshadbhai Vasava completed their tenure on January 15. The last remaining member, Maya Chintamn Ivnate, completed her term on March 27, according to official sources. "The commission is not in existence. The last member completed her term in March. The post of the chairperson has been lying vacant for six months. No sitting is being conducted," an NCST official said on condition of anonymity.

"The pandemic might have caused a delay in new appointments. We expect the post will be filled up with the resumption of normal functions," the official said. The important issues the NCST is currently looking into relate to allotment of land titles to tribals under the Forest Rights Act and the proposal to include various communities in the list of Scheduled Tribes and rehabilitation of tribals displaced in 2005 due to Naxalism, another official said.

An official in the Tribal Affairs Ministry said, "A few names have been recommended for appointment to the NCST. An announcement is expected soon." Duties and functions of the NCST include investigating and monitoring matters related to safeguards provided for Scheduled Tribes under the Constitution or other laws. It inquires into specific complaints relating to rights tribals and participates and advises in the planning process relating to their socio-economic development..