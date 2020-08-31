Left Menu
Former President Pranab Mukherjee passes away

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-08-2020 18:00 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 17:56 IST
Former President Pranab Mukherjee passes away
Former President Pranab Mukherjee. (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Former President Pranab Mukherjee passes away, announces his son Abhijit Mukherjee. Mukherjee's medical condition declined since yesterday, and he continues to be in a deep coma and on ventilator support, said the Army Hospital (Research and Referral), Delhi Cantonment on Monday.

The former President had tested positive for COVID-19 and undergone surgery for a brain clot at Army Hospital (R&R) on August 10.

