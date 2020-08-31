Former President Pranab Mukherjee passes away, announces his son Abhijit Mukherjee. Mukherjee's medical condition declined since yesterday, and he continues to be in a deep coma and on ventilator support, said the Army Hospital (Research and Referral), Delhi Cantonment on Monday.

With a Heavy Heart , this is to inform you that my father Shri #PranabMukherjee has just passed away inspite of the best efforts of Doctors of RR Hospital & prayers ,duas & prarthanas from people throughout India ! I thank all of You 🙏 — Abhijit Mukherjee (@ABHIJIT_LS) August 31, 2020

The former President had tested positive for COVID-19 and undergone surgery for a brain clot at Army Hospital (R&R) on August 10.