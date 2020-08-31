Left Menu
Goa govt to facilitate smooth conduct of JEE, NEET: CM Pramod Sawant

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday conveyed his best wishes to the candidates appearing for NEET and JEE in the coastal state and said that the state government will ensure smooth conduct of the exams amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 31-08-2020 18:05 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 18:05 IST
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday conveyed his best wishes to the candidates appearing for NEET and JEE in the coastal state and said that the state government will ensure smooth conduct of the exams amid the COVID-19 outbreak. Speaking to ANI, Sawant said that nearly 5,500 candidates will be appearing in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) in the state.

"Nearly 5,500 candidates will be appearing for NEET and JEE in Goa. I convey my best wishes to these candidates. They need to take precautions while appearing in the exams," Sawant said. "I welcome the decision of Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal to hold NEET and JEE. I want to tell the candidates that these exams are very important for your future," he said.

Sawant added that the state government is ready to "provide all the assistance to students and authorities to conduct JEE and NEET exams" while following all safety measures regarding COVID-19. Reiterating that the issue of the examination should not be politicised, Sawant said that over 19,000 students took secondary and higher secondary exams this year and none tested positive for COVID-19.

"During this pandemic time, Goa has successfully conducted Class 10 board exams as well as GCET (Goa Common Entrance Test). The issue of examinations should not be politicised as it concerns the future of our students. Over 19,000 students took secondary and higher secondary exams this year. None tested positive for COVID-19. We took sanitation measures. Even the GCET was conducted with success. JEE and NEET can also be conducted with the same measures," he said According to an official release by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), Sawant has personally been involved and has held meetings with the concerned departments to review preparedness for NEET and JEE exams.

"The Goa Government will facilitate smooth conduct of JEE and NEET entrance examinations by National TestingAgency (NTA) for a total of 5412 students appearing in Goa state this year. The JEE examinations will be held from September 1 to Septemeber 6 at two centers namely, SRIEIT Shiroda and TCS at Patto Plaza, Panaji," the release said. "NEET examinations will be held on September 13. 15 centers all over Goa which include Kendriya Vidyalaya, some private schools, government and private colleges have been assigned for these exams," it said.

The state government has instructed District Collectors and Superintendents of Police of North Goa and South Goa districts to provide all assistance for facilitating and maintaining the law and order. "Instructions have also been issued to the electricity department to ensure uninterrupted power supply. Directions and guidelines in view of COVID19 have already been issued to all centers through the Directorate of higher education, Directorate Of Technical Education and Directorate of Education of Goa," the CMO said.

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Thursday said that the safety and future of the students was the topmost priority with regard to the conduction of the JEE and NEET amid the COVID-19 pandemic. He added that several steps including the increase in the number of exam centres had been taken. The National Testing Agency is scheduled to conduct the NEET on Septemeber 13 and JEE from September 1 to September 6. (ANI)

