NCW writes to Meghalaya govt over death of 877 newborns, 61 pregnant women in 4 months

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has written to the Meghalaya Chief Secretary over the death of 877 newborns and 61 pregnant women in the state in the last four months. Since April, at least 61 pregnant women and 877 newborn babies have died in Meghalaya because of not getting admission in hospitals and lack of medical attention due to diversion of the health machinery to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, a senior health department official said.

The deaths of the newborns were due to lack of medical attention and care, pneumonia and birth asphyxia, Director of Health Services Aman War said. NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma, in the letter to Meghalaya Chief Secretary M S Rao, said the fatalities were a matter of serious concern.

"It is a matter of serious concern and the Commission has taken note of the lapse by the hospital at the time when the government of India is emphasising for implementation of institutional delivery mechanism across the nation," Sharma said in the letter. "We are bringing to your notice and it is requested to kindly send a feedback in the matter," she said.