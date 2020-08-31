Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cong, AIUDF walk out of Assam Assembly as adjournment motion on COVID-19 disallowed

The opposition Congress and AIUDF on Monday walked out of the Assembly after the speaker disallowed their adjournment motions to discuss the COVID-19 pandemic and its handling in Assam. I request the opposition parties to bring it in any other device," he added. Considering arguments from both sides, Speaker Hitendra Nath Goswami said the matter is not of urgent nature as it is happening for the last four-five months.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 31-08-2020 18:44 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 18:44 IST
Cong, AIUDF walk out of Assam Assembly as adjournment motion on COVID-19 disallowed

The opposition Congress and AIUDF on Monday walked out of the Assembly after the speaker disallowed their adjournment motions to discuss the COVID-19 pandemic and its handling in Assam. The Assam government, however, said they are ready to discuss the matter if it is brought in the House through any other way but not as an adjournment motion.

Leader of the Opposition Debabrata Saikia referred to Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's recent statement on the impact on revenue due to the pandemic and sought permission to discuss it at length. On August 29, Sarma had announced that the state will withdraw a host of freebies given to COVID-19 patients as it is facing financial stress due to the huge expenditures in handling the pandemic.

Saikia said, "The cases in Assam are rising after the lockdown. Three districts of Barak valley are still under lockdown despite the Centre telling that there would be no more lockdown. Why are there such contradictory actions?" On the admissibility of the AIUDF's notice, its MLA Hafiz Bashir Ahmed said that as per the rules, a matter that is current, definite, urgent and of public importance can be discussed through an adjournment motion. "The impact of COVID-19 is not only on private life but also on the economy, public health, education, social sector and all other spheres of the state. All the rules of an adjournment motion are applicable in this matter," he added.

Objecting to the notices, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary said the pandemic has not only affected Assam but the entire world. "We are ready to discuss it, but not through an adjournment motion. I request the opposition parties to bring it in any other device," he added.

Considering arguments from both sides, Speaker Hitendra Nath Goswami said the matter is not of urgent nature as it is happening for the last four-five months. "A matter which cannot be raised through any other device should be raised through an adjournment motion. This session is only for four days and we have limited time.

Considering these facts, I am disallowing the adjournment motion," he added. To this, members of both the parties raised objections. The Congress MLAs also showed placards inside the House on the alleged harassment of the public due to the COVID-19 protocols.

"The decision is (part of) my absolute power. I will allow it in the next three days. Please bring it in any other device," Goswami said amid shouting from the opposition benches. When the speaker did not budge and continued with other businesses of the House, the members of the Congress and AIUDF walked out.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Musk's Neuralink puts computer chips in animal brains

Study finds obese people at higher risk of COVID-19 complications

Mutated coronavirus strain found in Indonesia as cases jump

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus cases surpass 25 million; Australia sees new COVID-19 cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Kohli leads sporting fraternity in condoling Pranab Mukerjee's death

The Indian sporting fraternity, led by cricket team captain Virat Kohli, on Monday condoled the death of former President Pranab Mukherjee, saying the nation has lost a great leader who was loved by all. Mukherjee, who served as the 13th pr...

Montenegro's pro-Western ruling party falls short of majority in vote

President Milo Djukanovics pro-Western party suffered a major setback in Montenegros parliamentary election, results showed on Monday, winning most votes but losing its majority and so requiring a coalition partner to stay in power. The Dem...

US STOCKS-S&P 500 stalls at record level, set for best August in 36 years

The SP 500 hovered near record highs on Monday as bets on an economic revival due to prolonged central bank support put the index on course for its best August in decades. The Federal Reserves commitment to tolerate inflation and keep inter...

Telangana says it lost Rs 8,000 cr income in 4 months; Demands full GST compensation by Centre

The Telangana government on Monday asserted the Centre has no option but to pay full GST compensation to states and said the southern state lost about Rs 8,000 crore income during the past four months on account of lockdown to contain coron...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020