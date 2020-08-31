Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Naidu holds discussions over health safety of MPs during Monsoon Session

Ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday held extensive discussions with the ICMR director general and Union secretaries of Home, Health and Defence Research on ensuring health safety of MPs. Naidu raised several issues and sought clarifications on health safety and hassle-free travel of members of Rajya Sabha. Regarding quarantine requirements in different states on return of members after attending the session, Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla assured the chairman that the matter will be taken up with states/UTs, officials said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-08-2020 19:17 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 19:17 IST
COVID-19: Naidu holds discussions over health safety of MPs during Monsoon Session

Ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday held extensive discussions with the ICMR director general and Union secretaries of Home, Health and Defence Research on ensuring health safety of MPs. Naidu raised several issues and sought clarifications on health safety and hassle-free travel of members of Rajya Sabha.

Regarding quarantine requirements in different states on return of members after attending the session, Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla assured the chairman that the matter will be taken up with states/UTs, officials said. The Monsoon Session is slated to start from September 14 and is likely to continue till October 1.

After detailed discussions, Naidu noted that all members of Parliament should get tested for COVID-19 without fail in their own interest and that of fellow members as well, according to a statement. All employees of the Secretariat, including security personnel and media persons covering the proceedings of the House, should also get tested, he said, adding that this applies to personal staff of ministers as well.

The ICMR will make necessary arrangements for testing of all, as required, the statement said. The home secretary suggested that MPs should get tested within 72 hours of the commencement of the Session and those coming from different parts of the country wait for the results before undertaking travel.

Those getting positive results on arrival in Delhi should quarantine themselves and those testing positive during the session should not attend the House. Responding to the query of the chairman on the consequences of members wearing masks for the full duration of the session each day, ICMR DG Balaram Bhargava said that wearing masks continuously for 12 hours is absolutely safe.

He further suggested that members of Parliament should speak while wearing masks to minimise the spread of virus. Bhargava said though the seating arrangement in Rajya Sabha chamber and galleries has been made complying with physical distancing norm, members should speak while sitting to avoid dispersal of aerosols.

Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan suggested that movement of MPs in the chambers of both the Houses should be made unidirectional to avoid face to face interactions, according to the statement. He informed that the Ministry of Health will make available short video clips to all the MPs on awareness about COVID, wearing masks, etc.

The Rajya Sabha chairman directed the secretariat officials to ensure only minimum movement of people in the Parliament House premises, the statement said. He also suggested that entry into the Central Hall of Parliament should be limited to members of Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha and that too, only when the respective House is in session.

Secretary, Defence Research and DRDO Chairman Satish Reddy gave a detailed account of the sanitisation services. These include provision of ultraviolet boxes to sanitise various parliamentary papers to be handled by the chairman and the members. Sanitisation of footwear and even the cars to be used by the members and those provided by the Secretariat will also be sanitised by providing mats of required dimensions soaked in Hypochlorite gel placed in troughs, the statement said.

The DRDO will also provide multi-utility COVID kits to all MPs, the statement said. Each kit will contain disposable three-ply masks (40), N-95 masks without wall (5), 20 bottles of sanitisers of 50 ml each, face shields made of polypropylene (not for use in the chamber of the House), gloves (40), touch-free hook (to open and close doors without touching them), sea buckthorn tea bags which enhance immunity and herbal sanitation wipes (variant of tissue papers), it said.

Marshals standing on both sides of the chairman have been advised to wear both masks and face shields, the statement added..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Musk's Neuralink puts computer chips in animal brains

Study finds obese people at higher risk of COVID-19 complications

Mutated coronavirus strain found in Indonesia as cases jump

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus cases surpass 25 million; Australia sees new COVID-19 cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Postpone work on finalising health data management policy till discussion in Parl: Yechury to PM

CPIM general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Monday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking postponement of work on the Health Data Management Policy HDMP and stating that a structured discussion on it was necessary before such a policy...

Mukherjee was like a guide to RSS and affectionate towards us; his death irreparable loss to Sangh: Mohan Bhagwat.

Mukherjee was like a guide to RSS and affectionate towards us his death irreparable loss to Sangh Mohan Bhagwat....

SC asks Mallya to appear before it on Oct 5 in contempt case, dismisses his review plea

The Supreme Court Monday directed fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya to appear before it on October 5 while dismissing his plea seeking review of the 2017 verdict which held him guilty of contempt for transferring USD 40 million to his child...

Australia says journalist detained in China

Chinese authorities have detained an Australian citizen who worked as a high-profile television anchor in China, Australias foreign minister Marise Payne said in a statement on Monday. Tensions between Beijing and Canberra have been running...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020