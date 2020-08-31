Left Menu
Development News Edition

DPWI launches database for unemployed youth, artisans

“Preference will be given to females of all races. Registration on the database is online on the DPWI website and will be continuous without a closing date,” said DPWI spokesperson Thami Mchunu.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 31-08-2020 19:44 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 19:44 IST
DPWI launches database for unemployed youth, artisans
“Preference will be given to females of all races. Registration on the database is online on the DPWI website and will be continuous without a closing date,” said DPWI spokesperson Thami Mchunu. Image Credit: Twitter(@deptoflabour)

The Department of Public Works and Infrastructure (DPWI) has launched a database for unemployed youth, professionals and artisans throughout the country.

Launched on Monday, the database, which is District Development Model-based, will be used to capture and store information on these unemployed groups to find out the country's available capacity to deliver on Integrated Infrastructure Projects in the specific areas.

"The DPWI unemployed database is aimed at supporting the government's infrastructure priorities for economic growth beyond COVID-19. The database will be used in different projects by prioritising available registered people in that district where the project is being implemented.

"Preference will be given to females of all races. Registration on the database is online on the DPWI website and will be continuous without a closing date," said DPWI spokesperson Thami Mchunu.

The district model was launched by President Cyril Ramaphosa in 2019 and is aimed at accelerating, aligning and integrating service delivery under a single development plan.

Mchunu said the database will be per district or metro that is developed jointly by national, provincial and local government, as well as business, labour and the community in each district.

Mchunu said the development approach ensures that planning and spending across the three spheres of government are integrated and aligned and that each district or metro plan is developed with the interests and input of communities taken into account upfront.

During the active stages of the Infrastructure Strategic Projects, Mchunu said those recruited from the Unemployed Youth Database will also get on-the-job training opportunities, including Work Integrated Learning Programme for National Accredited Technical Education Diploma (NATED) students and university of technology students, who require experiential training to obtain their qualification.

It will also include a graduate internship to expose graduates to work experience to strengthen employment opportunities, trade certification for construction trades and candidacy programmes towards Built Environment Professional Registration, among others.

"Qualified professionals and artisans will be registered for job opportunities within the Infrastructure Strategic Projects," Mchunu said.

For registration, applicants must go to www.publicworks.gov.za and click on 'Programmes DPWI Unemployed Database for Infrastructure Skills'.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Musk's Neuralink puts computer chips in animal brains

Study finds obese people at higher risk of COVID-19 complications

Mutated coronavirus strain found in Indonesia as cases jump

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus cases surpass 25 million; Australia sees new COVID-19 cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Writ filed in J'khand HC for sending Lalu back to jail from RIMS director's bungalow

A petition was filed on Monday in the Jharkhand High Court seeking transfer of RJD president Lalu Prasad from bungalow of the RIMS Director to jail. The petitioner Manish Kumar said that putting a convicted person in the Directors residence...

CSIR-CMERI develops solar tree to generate 12,000-14,000 units of clean power

CSIR-CMERI has developed the Worlds Largest Solar Tree, which is installed at CSIR-CMERI Residential Colony, Durgapur. Prof.Dr. Harish Hirani, Director, CSIR-CMERI, while elaborating about the technology stated that The installed capacity o...

Indian Army thwarts fresh attempts by Chinese PLA to change status quo in Pangong lake in Ladakh

In a fresh confrontation in eastern Ladakh, the Chinese army carried out provocative military movements to unilaterally change the status quo on the southern bank of Pangong lake but the attempt was thwarted by Indian troops, the Army said ...

State mourning for 7 days in C'garh after Mukherjee's death

The Chhattisgarh government on Monday declared state mourning for a period of seven days following the demise of former President Pranab Mukherjee. Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has termed the death of Mukherjee as an irreparable loss to th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020