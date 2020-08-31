Left Menu
Narmada flowing 8 feet above danger mark in Hoshangabad, taking all steps to help everyone: MP CM

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday said that the Narmada river is flowing about 8 feet above the danger mark in Hoshangabad and the state government is making all efforts to help everyone.

Updated: 31-08-2020 19:50 IST
Narmada flowing 8 feet above danger mark in Hoshangabad, taking all steps to help everyone: MP CM
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan addressing a press conference in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday said that the Narmada river is flowing about 8 feet above the danger mark in Hoshangabad and the state government is making all efforts to help everyone. Addressing a press conference here, he thanked all the forces who are involved in ongoing rescue operations in the flood-affected areas of the state.

"I thank the Indian Air Force (IAF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and all officials for saving lives of the people amid floods. The floodwater is receding now and we are committed to providing drinking water food and medicines, controlling the spread of COVID-19 diseases, and to assess the damages caused by the floods," Chouhan said. He also informed that five helicopters of the IAF have been deployed for rescue operations in the Hoshangabad district as river Narmada is overflowing.

"The Narmada river is flowing about 8 feet above the danger mark in Hoshangabad. The administration is trying to help everyone. Five helicopters of the IAF were deployed for rescuing people stranded in floods," Shivraj said. Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister took stock of the flood-affected areas in Hoshangabad in a boat.

The Cheif Minister also held a brief discussion with flood-affected villagers in the district and distributed food packets along with water bottles. He also assured them of their rehabilitation. The normal life has been disrupted following the heavy downpour that resulted in a flood-like situation in Madhya Pradesh. (ANI)

