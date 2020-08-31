Second Odisha minister to test positive for COVID-19

Odishas Agriculture, Farmer Empowerment and Higher Education Minister Arun Kumar Sahoo on Monday tested positive for COVID-19, raising the number of lawmakers infected with COVID-19 to 14 in the state. The minister said in a tweet that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

He is the second minister after Rural Development and Labour Minister Susant Singh to have contracted the virus. "I have tested Covid positive. Now I am in home isolation and stable," the Nayagarh MLA said, asking all those who have come in contact with him in the last few days to get themselves tested, if required.

Earlier, in the day, BJD MLA Byomakesh Ray had also tested positive for COVID-19. The Chandbali MLA expressed regret for not being able to serve the flood-hit people of his constituency. "Tested Covid positive. Requesting all those who have got close contact with me to be cautious and isolate themselves. With the blessings of God I am stable now. Feeling Very sad not to be able to serve the flood affected people of Chandabali," Ray posted on Facebook.

On Sunday, BJD vice-president and Badamba MLA, Debi Prasad Mishra, was diagnosed with the infection. Of the 14 lawmakers who contracted the disease, 12 are from the ruling BJD and two from the BJP.

In July, BJP MLA from Nilgiri, Sukanta Kumar Nayak, became the first legislator in the coastal state to test positive for the disease. Two Lok Sabha MPs -- BJP's Suresh Pujari from Bargarh and BJD's Manjulata Mandal from Bhadrak were diagnosed with the disease earlier this month.