PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-08-2020 21:07 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 21:07 IST
PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 9:05pm

Following is a state/UT-wise tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 9:05pm, according to the data provided by various governments

State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths------------------------------------------------------------Andaman & Nicobar 3104 2586 45 ------------------------------------------------------------Andhra Pradesh 434771 330526 3969 ------------------------------------------------------------Arunachal Pradesh 4034 2822 7 ------------------------------------------------------------Assam 105774 83927 296 ------------------------------------------------------------Bihar 136337 119572 694 ------------------------------------------------------------Chandigarh 4346 2431 56 ------------------------------------------------------------Chhattisgarh 31195 16989 277 ------------------------------------------------------------Delhi 174748 155678 4444 ------------------------------------------------------------Goa 17148 13577 192 ------------------------------------------------------------Gujarat 96435 77782 3022 ------------------------------------------------------------Haryana 64732 52672 689 ------------------------------------------------------------Himachal Pradesh 6039 4453 36 ------------------------------------------------------------Jammu & Kashmir 37698 29015 703 ------------------------------------------------------------Jharkhand 38438 26448 410 ------------------------------------------------------------Karnataka 342423 249467 5702 ------------------------------------------------------------Kerala 75385 51542 294 ------------------------------------------------------------Ladakh 2638 1757 34 ------------------------------------------------------------Madhya Pradesh 63965 48657 1394 ------------------------------------------------------------Maharashtra 792541 573559 24583------------------------------------------------------------Manipur 6252 4330 28 ------------------------------------------------------------Meghalaya 2345 1049 10 ------------------------------------------------------------Mizoram 1011 589 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Nagaland 3950 3058 9 ------------------------------------------------------------Odisha 103536 77286 492 ------------------------------------------------------------Puducherry 14411 9334 228 ------------------------------------------------------------Punjab 53992 37027 1453 ------------------------------------------------------------Rajasthan 80872 64195 1048 ------------------------------------------------------------Sikkim 1652 1225 3 ------------------------------------------------------------Tamil Nadu 428041 368141 7322 ------------------------------------------------------------Telangana 124963 92837 827 ------------------------------------------------------------Tripura 11647 7433 103 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttarakhand 19827 13608 269 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttar Pradesh 230414 172140 3486 ------------------------------------------------------------West Bengal 162778 134270 3228 ------------------------------------------------------------Total 3677442 2829982 65353------------------------------------------------------------INCREASE BY 65278 64442 817 ------------------------------------------------------------ In its most recent update, the union health ministry placed the total number of cases at 36,21,245 and the death toll at 64,469. The ministry said that 27,74,801 people have so far recovered from the infection.

