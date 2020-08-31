Open temples, gurudwaras, other places of worship with COVID-19 precautions: VHP

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) has sought the opening of all the temples, gurudwaras, ashrams and other places of worship in the country with all the COVID-19 related precautions in place. A VHP press statement read, "The VHP has sought the opening of all the temples, gurudwaras, ashrams and other places of worship in the country, with all the COVID-19 related precautions in place. As a result of that, the increasing adverse effects on the mental-psychological health of the people, locked in their homes, due to this pandemic, could be curbed."

VHP central working president advocate Alok Kumar said today in a press statement that the people locked in their homes for a long time due to the Corona pandemic, have started going through mental pressures and stress, and consequently going to fall prey to depression. In such a situation, they will be able to get rid of that mental stress by visiting temples and other places of worship. The Hindu society, anyway, has always been carrying out its responsibility to comply with discipline, law and order. The Mata Vaishno Devi pilgrimage is also going on following all the necessary protocols put in place by the authorities against the spread of the lethal coronavirus infection. Thus now it is the right time that the government should allow temples, gurudwaras and ashrams to open, the press statement from Vinod Bansal, national spokesperson VHP read. (ANI)