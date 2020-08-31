Left Menu
Development News Edition

State mourning for 7 days in C'garh after Mukherjee's death

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has termed the death of Mukherjee as an irreparable loss to the nation. "As a mark of respect to the former President Bharat Ratna Pranab Mukherjee, who died on Monday, there will be seven-day state mourning from August 31 to September 6 in the state," an official statement said.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 31-08-2020 21:20 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 21:20 IST
The Chhattisgarh government on Monday declared state mourning for a period of seven days following the demise of former President Pranab Mukherjee. Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has termed the death of Mukherjee as an irreparable loss to the nation.

"As a mark of respect to the former President Bharat Ratna Pranab Mukherjee, who died on Monday, there will be seven-day state mourning from August 31 to September 6 in the state," an official statement said. During this period, the national flag will be flown at half mast throughout the state, it said.

Besides, there will be no government entertainment and cultural programmes during this period, the release said. In his condolence messages, the CM said, "Shri Mukherjee made a phenomenal contribution in his long political career while working for the development of the country and welfare of every section of the society".

"His death is an irreparable loss to the nation," a statement quoted Baghel as saying. Recalling Mukherjee's visits to Chhattisgarh, Baghel said he had inaugurated the new passport office in Raipur in 2007 as a foreign minister.

Mukherjee had also inaugurated 'Rajyotsava' (statehood celebration function) and new Integrated Terminal Building at Swami Vivekananda Airport in Raipur during his two-day visit in November 2012, Baghel said. Mukherjee had attended the Golden Jubilee Convocation of Pt Ravishankar Shukla University, Raipur, on July 26, 2014 and the 4th convocation of Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Raipur on April 17, 2015, he added.

Senior BJP MLA and Leader of Opposition Dharamlal Kaushik tweeted: "Mukherjee will always be remembered as a worshipper of Indian parliamentary traditions. I pray to God to rest his soul in peace and I convey my condolences to the bereaved family"..

