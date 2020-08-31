Bengal govt offices will remain closed on Tuesday to show respect to Mukherjee

All state government offices in West Bengal will remain closed on Tuesday as a mark of respect to former President Pranab Mukherjee who died in New Delhi, the state Home Department said here. If his funeral does not take place on Tuesday, the offices will also remain closed on the day when it will happen, the department said on Monday.

The state government also postponed its Police Day programme slated for Tuesday by a week and it will now be held on September 8. Mukherjee, who hailed from West Bengal, died at Army Research and Referral Hospital in New Delhi on Monday at the age of 84.

"As a mark of respect to the departed soul of former President of India, Pranab Mukherjee, a glorious son of Bengal, GOWB is keeping all government and government aided offices and institutions closed tomorrow- 1st September," the state Home Department tweeted. "If the funeral takes place on another day, then that day too shall be observed with similar solemn respect. While 1st September remains Police Day, the observance will be on 8th September," it said.