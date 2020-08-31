40 Mizoram MLAs test negative for COVID-19

Left Menu
All 40 legislators in Mizoram, including Chief Minister Zoramthanga, were tested for COVID-19 as per the standard operating procedure issued ahead of the assembly session and found to be negative, an official said on Monday.

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 31-08-2020 22:27 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 22:27 IST
All 40 legislators in Mizoram, including Chief Minister Zoramthanga, were tested for COVID-19 as per the standard operating procedure issued ahead of the assembly session and found to be negative, an official said on Monday. The assembly secretariat has issued the SOP to be followed by members, officials and the press during the three-day session in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The session will begin on Tuesday. On the first day of the session, the chief minister will make obituary references to five members, including former assembly speakers Hiphei and Rokamlova, who died recently.

There will be no gubernatorial address, the official said. So far, 239 starred questions and 56 unstarred questions have been received by the assembly secretariat.

A few government bills will be laid during the session..

