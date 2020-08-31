Sikkim: 3 siblings who went on picnic drown in river

A man and his two sisters drowned in a river in East Sikkim's Dikchu where they went for a picnic, police said on Monday. Purna Rai (29), Chandra (28) and Erika (22), residents of the Kazigtar area, went for a picnic near the Bakcha river on Sunday when one of the siblings drowned, they said.

The other two went to save but they were also swept away by the strong currents of the river, they added. Police said they have recovered the body of Erika and Chandra while Purna is still missing.

However, it is suspected that Purna too is dead, they said. Some bags and clothes have been recovered from the spot, leading to the speculation that they had gone for a swim, police said.