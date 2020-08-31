Strict action against those who took out Tazia procession in Indore despite restrictions: Collector

Strict action will be taken against those who had organised a tazia procession on Muharram despite orders by the administration, Manish Singh, collector of Indore said on Monday. He said that the violation took place despite the unilateral decision in an earlier meeting with religious leaders not to hold any such processions.

"Residents of Kharjana area had also attended the meeting with religious leaders. It was made clear that there would not be any Tazia procession this year due to COVID-19. It was decided that Tazia would be kept inside homes and not in public places," the collector told ANI. Referring to a meeting of officials, he said, "Another meeting was held later between the city administration, police and municipality, where it was decided to strictly follow the decision of the Shanti Samiti. Both parties are at fault. I have asked the DIG to take strict action against those found guilty. The magistrate and SDM are also at fault. They should have been careful when tazia was being held at such a large scale."

"A case has been filed against 16 accused including former councillor Usman Patel under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for organising a procession despite collector's order," said Santosh Singh, station in-charge, Kharjana police station. (ANI)