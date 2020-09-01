Andhra: Three detained for assaulting TDP activist

Three persons have been detained in connection with the case where a Telugu Desam Party (TDP) activist was allegedly assaulted by some people at a hotel near Ibrahimpatnam town of Krishna district on Monday evening. TDP delegation lead by party's spokesperson K Pattabhiram had gone to Kondapalli to observe the alleged illegal mining activities in the reserve forest. While returning to Vijayawada, they stopped at a hotel at Ibrahimpatnam.

Meanwhile, Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) MP Nandigam Suresh and his group also stopped at the same hotel after returning from a marriage function. People from the local vicinity had also accompanied the MP. According to the police, on seeing Sajja Ajay who was part of the TDP delegation, members of the YSRCP party recalled previous comments of Ajay on social media and picked up a fight with him. Later, some of them allegedly assaulted the TDP activist.

While speaking to ANI, Ibrahimpatnam Inspector Sridhar Kumar said that, "The MP was going to his place after attending a marriage function in Ibrahimpatnam area. Some local youth from surrounding areas accompanied him. They saw Ajay at a hotel." "They recalled that the person in question Ajay had made some derogatory comments against the MP some time back. They started a fight with him. Some of them have hit him. We have detained three persons," added Kumar.

He further informed that a case has been filed and investigation into the matter is underway. "Case has been filed under Sections 341, 323 read with 34 of IPC," he said. TDP has alleged that the incident was a "clear cut attempt of attack by YSRCP workers on TDP sympathisers".

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu has condemned the incident. He said that "the TDP leaders' team was going to check facts on illegal mining being carried out by the YSRCP leaders in Kondapalli reserve forest. The YSRCP leaders were resorting to unprecedented misuse of power and launching attacks on all those opposing its corruption." He further demanded the immediate end of illegal mining in the Kondapalli reserve forest and arrest of those responsible for the attack on the TDP team.