Left Menu
Development News Edition

Andhra: Three detained for assaulting TDP activist

Three persons have been detained in connection with the case where a Telugu Desam Party (TDP) activist was allegedly assaulted by some people at a hotel near Ibrahimpatnam town of Krishna district on Monday evening.

ANI | Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 01-09-2020 11:59 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 11:50 IST
Andhra: Three detained for assaulting TDP activist
Telugu Desam Party activist Sajja Ajay. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Three persons have been detained in connection with the case where a Telugu Desam Party (TDP) activist was allegedly assaulted by some people at a hotel near Ibrahimpatnam town of Krishna district on Monday evening. TDP delegation lead by party's spokesperson K Pattabhiram had gone to Kondapalli to observe the alleged illegal mining activities in the reserve forest. While returning to Vijayawada, they stopped at a hotel at Ibrahimpatnam.

Meanwhile, Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) MP Nandigam Suresh and his group also stopped at the same hotel after returning from a marriage function. People from the local vicinity had also accompanied the MP. According to the police, on seeing Sajja Ajay who was part of the TDP delegation, members of the YSRCP party recalled previous comments of Ajay on social media and picked up a fight with him. Later, some of them allegedly assaulted the TDP activist.

While speaking to ANI, Ibrahimpatnam Inspector Sridhar Kumar said that, "The MP was going to his place after attending a marriage function in Ibrahimpatnam area. Some local youth from surrounding areas accompanied him. They saw Ajay at a hotel." "They recalled that the person in question Ajay had made some derogatory comments against the MP some time back. They started a fight with him. Some of them have hit him. We have detained three persons," added Kumar.

He further informed that a case has been filed and investigation into the matter is underway. "Case has been filed under Sections 341, 323 read with 34 of IPC," he said. TDP has alleged that the incident was a "clear cut attempt of attack by YSRCP workers on TDP sympathisers".

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu has condemned the incident. He said that "the TDP leaders' team was going to check facts on illegal mining being carried out by the YSRCP leaders in Kondapalli reserve forest. The YSRCP leaders were resorting to unprecedented misuse of power and launching attacks on all those opposing its corruption." He further demanded the immediate end of illegal mining in the Kondapalli reserve forest and arrest of those responsible for the attack on the TDP team.

TRENDING

Cobra Kai Season 3 teaser launch, Will Elisabeth Shue return? What we know so far

USTR moves to curb steel imports from Mexico, Brazil

Supergirl Season 6: Release possible in 2021 due to Melissa Benoist’s pregnancy & Covid-19

UNESCO releases new publication on Artificial Intelligence and Gender Equality

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Kerala Finance Minister's tweet on Vamana irks state BJP

Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Isaacs description of Vamana as a cheat has invited the ire of the BJP with the saffron party demanding an apology from the Marxist leader for insulting one of the reincarnations of Lord Vishnu. BJP state pres...

HC refuses to stay JEE-Main examination

The Nagpur bench of Bombay High Court on Tuesday refused to stay the JEE-Main examination, but said any student residing in flood-hit parts of Maharashtras Vidarbha region who cannot reach the exam centre or reaches late can apply to the Na...

Global air cargo demand stable, capacity remains constrained: IATA

The International Air Transport Association IATA has released data for global air freight markets in July showing air cargo demand is stable but at lower levels than 2019. While there is some month-to-month improvement, it is at a slower pa...

Sylvester Stallone to release director's cut of 'Rocky IV' to mark film's 35th anniversary

Fans of actor Sylvester Stallone have a reason to rejoice as the Rocky superstar is all set to bring a directors cut of Rocky IV to the screens. The 74-year-old actor made the announcement on Instagram through a post featuring a painted pic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020