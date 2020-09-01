'Shortz': Author Ravi Subramanian announces new series of mystery novels

Bestselling author Ravi Subramanian has launched a new series of mystery driven short-novels, titled "Shortz", announced publishing house Westland. The series, which would witness Subramanian collaborate with a variety of authors from the thriller and suspense genre, will consist of 20 gripping stories.

"For those who love pace, 'Shortz' are thrillers on steroids. I have conceptualised these books as a series of short, plot oriented, fast paced stories - the book equivalent of caffeine for an exhausted mind. Shortz promises to hold you firmly in its grip till you have turned the last page. That is what we set out to achieve with SHORTZ," said noted crime thriller author Subramanian. The first two titles from the series, "Insomnia" and "A Brutal Hand", are set to release on September 7. They are co-written by debut author Jigs Ashar, a banker-turned-consultant who was picked as a winner in a writing competition by acclaimed British author Jeffrey Archer.

"It truly is a dream come true if you are co-writing your debut with India's master storyteller, Ravi Subramanian. 'Insomnia' and 'A Brutal Hand' are the openers of this mystery-driven series and are packed with an abundance of suspense and thrill. I hope our readers enjoy reading the books as much as we enjoyed working on them," said Ashar. 'Insomnia' and 'A Brutal Head' is available for pre-order on Amazon.