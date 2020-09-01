District courts in UP's Shamli closed after 3 employees found COVID-19 positiv

All courts in Shamli district's Kairana have been ordered to be closed till Wednesday after three employees were found to have contracted the coronavirus infection, officials said on Tuesday

District judge of Shamli Sanjay Kumar ordered to close all courts in Kairana on Tuesday and Wednesday for sanitisation purpose after three staff members tested positive for COVID-19

Twenty-seven fresh instances of the coronavirus infection took the number of active cases in the district to 284, according to official data released on Monday.