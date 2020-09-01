Left Menu
Army busts 2 hideouts along LoC, seizes 5 AK rifles, 21 grenades

Two hideouts along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rampur Sector of Baramulla were busted by the Indian Army. Arms and ammunition, including 5 AK series rifles, 6 pistols and 21 grenades were seized.

ANI | Baramulla (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 01-09-2020 14:57 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 14:57 IST
Visual of seized arms and ammunition.. Image Credit: ANI

Two hideouts along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rampur Sector of Baramulla were busted by the Indian Army. Arms and ammunition, including 5 AK series rifles, 6 pistols and 21 grenades were seized. The search operation was launched after the movement of suspicious persons was detected along the LoC in Rampur sector on Monday.

Movement of suspects, who had crossed into Indian territory was kept under constant surveillance, the Army said. "On August 30, movement of suspicious persons detected along the Line of Control in Rampur Sector, Baramulla district. The movement was from a village close to the LoC and the suspects had crossed into Indian territory. Their move was kept under constant surveillance," read the release by Army.

"Due to adverse terrain, thick foliage and bad weather conditions alert sounded for likely infiltration attempt. Surveillance grid was beefed up across the area; ambushes were re-sited to thwart any such attempt. Surveillance continued through the night," it said. After an extensive search of 7 hours, the Army recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition from well-concealed locations in 2 hideouts in Rampur Sector.

The recovery comprises 5 AK Series rifles (along with 6 magazines and 2 sealed boxes with 1,254 rounds of AK ammunition), 6 pistols (with 9 magazines and 6 rounds), 21 grenades, 2 UBGL grenades, and 2 Kenwood radio sets. According to the Chinar Corps, Indian Army, the area has villages ahead of the Anti-infiltration fence.

"The modus operandi is to leave war-like stores in caches along LoC; which is subsequently picked up by OGWs or terrorists for further transportation into the hinterland to be used for terror activities," it said. "These attempts expose the desperation of Pakistan based terror groups to infiltrate weapons into J&K, with the active connivance of Pakistan Army. Robust surveillance and LoC domination will continue to deny all such misadventures," Chinar Corps tweeted.

On Monday, two grenade attacks took place in Baramulla district. Six civilians were injured when terrorists hurled a grenade at an army vehicle. In the second such incident, terrorists hurled a grenade on a police chowki near a bus stand in Sopore. (ANI)

