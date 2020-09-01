UP: Migrant worker kills self at Noida home; reason unknown
A 28-year-old migrant worker from Jharkhand was found dead at his residence in Uttar Pradesh's Noida on Tuesday in a suspected case of suicide, police said. The man was found hanging through a noose from the skylight (ventilator) of his rented accommodation in Sector 63's Chotpur village in the morning, they said.
“His wife and mother spotted the body and the police were informed subsequently. They were at home when the incident happened,” an official from the local Phase 3 police station told PTI. The deceased hailed from Palamau district of Jharkhand and worked for a private firm in Sector 63 here, the official said.
“No suicide note was found from the spot. The reason behind him taking the extreme step is yet to be ascertained. His wife and mother were wailing inconsolably when the police reached the house. Their statements would be taken once they are in a condition to speak to us,” he said..
