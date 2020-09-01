Transport Department seeks to clarify various licence renewals

The Department of Transport has sought to clarify some uncertainties surrounding various licence renewals and expiry deadlines.

According to the directions previously published by the department, the following deadlines were set:

Motor vehicles licence discs, temporary permits and roadworthy certificates, which expired between 26 March 2020 and 31 May 2020, were deemed to be valid up until on 31 August 2020.

All learner's licences, driving licence cards, temporary driving licences and professional driving permits, which expired between 26 March 2020 and 31 August 2020, are deemed to be valid for a period ending on 31 January 2021.

Motor trade number licences, which expired between 26 March 2020 and 31 May 2020, are deemed to be valid until 30 November 2020.

"It must be taken into account that no further extensions will be granted, and those who fail to renew on time will have to pay the applicable penalties or face the necessary repercussions for late renewal," the department said on Monday.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)