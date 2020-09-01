SIT probing killing of cricketer Suresh Raina's uncle, cousin case: Punjab Police

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) is probing the alleged killing of cricketer Suresh Raina's uncle and cousin case, said Punjab police on Tuesday. "We are taking the case seriously. Special Investigation Team (SIT) is probing the case. We are conducting raids at different locations," Prabhjot Singh Virk, SP Pathankot told ANI.

Earlier in the day, Raina said that his uncle and cousin were killed in an alleged attack by robbers in the Pathankot district of Punjab. "What happened to my family is (in) Punjab was beyond horrible. My uncle was slaughtered to death, my bua & both my cousins had severe injuries. Unfortunately, my cousin also passed away last night after battling for life for days. My bua is still very very critical and is on life support," Raina tweeted.

Raina further said that his family is still not aware as to who was behind this attack. He has requested the Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh to look into the matter. "Till date we don't know what exactly had happened that night & who did this. I request @PunjabPoliceInd to look into this matter. We at least deserve to know who did this heinous act to them. Those criminals should not be spared to commit more crimes. @capt_amarinder@CMOPb," he tweeted.

Last week, Raina had pulled out of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 due to personal reasons. (ANI)