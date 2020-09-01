Assam Assembly pays tributes to Mukherjee

The Assam Assembly on Tuesday paid tributes to former President Pranab Mukherjee and termed his death as an irreparable loss to the country. After the Question Hour, Speaker Hitendra Nath Goswami adjourned the House for five minutes when he, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, other ministers and MLAs of all parties paid floral tributes on the portrait of Mukherjee.

After the House reassembled, the members observed a minutes silence in memory of the Bharat Ratna awardee. "We express our deepest condolences to our beloved former President Pranab Mukherjee. His death is a big and irreparable loss to the country," Goswami said.

Mukherjee died on Monday evening following a 21-day battle with multiple ailments at Army's Research and Referral Hospital in New Delhi. He was 84.