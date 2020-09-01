CCB raids illegal gambling and poker clubs, 60 held

The Central Crime Branch saidon Tuesday that it raided three illegal gambling and pokerclubs here and arrested 60 people

The CCB said in a statement that its team led byAssistant Commissioner of Police Nagaraj raided the illegalclubs in Sampegehalli and Indiranagar and effected thearrest

The owner of a club was among the 20 arrested in theraid on a club at Sampigehalli, the CCB said, adding that theyseized Rs 1.9 lakh.PTI GMS BNWELCOME BNWELCOME